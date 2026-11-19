By Jon Hill ( November 19, 2026, 10:00 PM EST) -- Crypto payments company MoonPay Inc. and mobile banking app Dave Inc. have become the latest fintech firms to seek federal bank charters, applying with the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency to set up a stablecoin-issuing arm and online consumer bank, respectively....
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