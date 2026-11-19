OpenAI Says It's Not A Therapist In Canadian Shooting Suits
By Emily Field ( November 19, 2026, 10:01 PM EST) -- OpenAI on Wednesday told the California federal court overseeing the suits brought over one of the deadliest mass shootings in Canadian history that it should not be held to the same standard as psychotherapists have to warn authorities about a patient's credible violent threats....
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