By Jack McLoone ( November 19, 2026, 6:36 PM EST) -- An arbitration award directing the Romanian government to pay $356 million to Swedish investors doesn't qualify as state aid and therefore shouldn't be blocked by European Union law, an adviser to the EU's top court said Thursday, recommending reversal of a lower court ruling....
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