By Jack Karp ( November 19, 2026, 3:45 PM EST) -- Weil Gotshal & Manges LLP could face lawsuits from some of its landlords and former partners after its upcoming dissolution, but it will likely avoid much of the litigation that followed in the wake of previous high-profile law firm failures, attorneys and scholars said....
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