By Ryan Davis ( November 20, 2026, 5:50 PM EST) -- A year after the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office director took the helm and warned of the perils of limiting patent protection on artificial intelligence, attorneys say AI-related inventions have brighter prospects, but that it can still be challenging to persuade the office they are patent-eligible....
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