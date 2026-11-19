By Hope Patti ( November 19, 2026, 6:25 PM EST) -- A Texas appellate court on Thursday rejected the state's challenge of Allstate's deposition notice in a suit claiming the insurer improperly collected and sold its customers' driving data, drawing criticism from the court's chief justice, who said the notice was overbroad and should have been narrowed....
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.