By Lynn LaRowe ( November 19, 2026, 4:56 PM EST) -- One of the four Democrats elected to the Texas Supreme Court is expected to take office by next month by filling an unexpired term, representing the first Democrat to break up the Republican control of the state high court in nearly three decades....
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