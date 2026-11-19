By Spencer Brewer ( November 19, 2026, 10:42 PM EST) -- A Texas Business Court judge said from the bench that he would dismiss a lawsuit from the ousted CEO of an artificial intelligence infrastructure company co-founded by former Texas Gov. Rick Perry after expressing skepticism on Thursday at an argument by the CEO that the company did not have the right to amend its bylaws after his firing as a part of the effort to push him out. ...