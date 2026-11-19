By Spencer Brewer ( November 19, 2026, 10:42 PM EST) -- A Texas judge seemed hesitant to accept an argument about a bylaw amendment from the ousted CEO of an artificial intelligence infrastructure company co-founded by former Texas Gov. Rick Perry, pressing the CEO Thursday to explain whether the company had the right to amend its bylaws after his firing....
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