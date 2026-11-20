By Ben Adlin ( November 20, 2026, 10:36 PM EST) -- A federal judge in Seattle refused to reconsider an order disqualifying K&L Gates LLP from representing an American Homeowner Preservation Trust in a mortgage loan sale agreement dispute, finding that additional evidence and testimony since the initial decision "bolsters rather than undermines the court's prior ruling."...
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.