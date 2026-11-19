Forex Investors Get $17M Default Against FxWinning
By Carolina Bolado ( November 19, 2026, 10:16 PM EST) -- A Florida federal judge entered a $17 million judgment Thursday against foreign exchange currency broker FxWinning Ltd. and its principals in a suit claiming investors were swindled out of their investments when the company abruptly stopped honoring withdrawal requests....
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