By Hailey Konnath ( November 19, 2026, 9:47 PM EST) -- The Fifth Circuit on Thursday vacated a federal court's preliminary injunction blocking Mississippi's child online safety law, finding that tech media trade group NetChoice hasn't demonstrated that the law tramples on its members' constitutional rights and calling the injunction "premature, if not unwarranted."...
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.