By Andrea Keckley ( November 19, 2026, 4:08 PM EST) -- In a precedent-setting decision Thursday, a New York state appellate court unanimously ruled that the state's Office of Court Administration must hand over a decade's worth of internal misconduct files to Law360 under New York's Freedom of Information Law, rejecting claims that confidentiality and privacy exemptions justify withholding them from the public....
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