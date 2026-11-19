By Aaron Keller ( November 19, 2026, 11:53 PM EST) -- The ex-president of Josh Cellars parent W.J. Deutsch & Sons Ltd. admitted Thursday he "didn't look" at 2015 and 2016 emails indicating he was compensated $96,569 in trademark royalties pursuant to his membership interest in a holding entity, undercutting some prior assertions he'd been kept in the dark....
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