How Feds Reversed On Defending Immigration Habeas Cases
By Britain Eakin ( November 19, 2026, 9:16 PM EST) -- The U.S. Attorney's Office for the Western District of Washington agreed to keep appearing in immigration habeas cases after the district court and other stakeholders raised concerns about who would communicate with the Trump administration to ensure compliance with court orders, an attorney involved in the discussions told Law360....
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