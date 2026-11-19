By Ivan Moreno ( November 19, 2026, 9:24 PM EST) -- A federal judge in Chicago refused to dismiss a lawsuit accusing the operators of 47 Spirits of using confidential information to beat a rival company to a Trump-branded vodka licensing deal, ruling that the alleged calls and texts directed into Illinois were enough to keep the defendants in court there....
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