Ex-Adidas Worker Was Rebuked Like Serena, Jury Hears
By Cara Salvatore ( November 19, 2026, 11:52 PM EST) -- A Black former Adidas employee made her final pitch to an Oregon jury Thursday that her firing was in retaliation for her complaint of racial bias, with her lawyers arguing that punitive reactions to her communication style were analogous to racism- and sexism-tinged criticism of tennis great Serena Williams and stemmed from implicit bias....
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