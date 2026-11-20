By Patrick Hoff ( November 20, 2026, 1:31 PM EST) -- A split Fifth Circuit panel refused to let a former University of Texas president escape a lawsuit alleging he failed to address Hispanic professors' pay disparity complaints and passed them over for promotions, upholding a trial court's ruling that he wasn't immune from their claims....
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