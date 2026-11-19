By Caroline Simson ( November 19, 2026, 11:24 PM EST) -- Former U.S. Solicitor General Paul D. Clement said Thursday he could envision the Trump administration appealing to the U.S. Supreme Court its lawsuit seeking to revive executive orders imposed against four BigLaw firms, particularly if there is a divided opinion from the D.C. Circuit....
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