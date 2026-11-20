By Nadia Dreid ( November 20, 2026, 10:46 PM EST) -- Indiana is the latest state to be sued over a law that would restrict children's use of the internet, one that's due to take effect at the beginning of the year and that would impose age verification and parental consent requirements on social media platforms....
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