11 Weil Attys To Join Simpson Thacher M&A Practice
By Rae Ann Varona ( November 19, 2026, 10:31 PM EST) -- Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP announced Thursday that a team of 11 attorneys from the dissolving Weil Gotshal & Manges LLP will be joining the firm's California and New York offices as partners in its mergers and acquisitions practice....
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