By Bryan Koenig ( November 19, 2026, 10:57 PM EST) -- Scheduling conflicts faced by Google's Dunn Isaacson Rhee LLP lawyers convinced a New York federal judge Thursday to delay the first private advertising placement technology trial against the search giant, pushing back litigating the claims by Gannett and the Daily Mail from an early April kickoff to October 2027....
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