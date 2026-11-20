By Patrick Hoff ( November 20, 2026, 8:55 PM EST) -- Law360 Employment Authority covers the biggest employment cases and trends. Catch up this week with coverage on a recently released model labor contract that offers a glimpse of what bargaining in college sports might look like, an expected push for pro-worker wage and hour legislation from Texas Democrats in the state Legislature, and a look at developments in employment discrimination law across state legislatures over the past few weeks....
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