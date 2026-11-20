Lin Wood Can't Overturn $9.6M Ex-Partners' Award
By Adrian Cruz ( November 20, 2026, 4:08 PM EST) -- The Georgia Court of Appeals rejected former litigator and prominent conservative L. Lin Wood's bid to overturn an approximately $9.6 million award given to his ex-law partners relating to the 2020 breakup of their firm....
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