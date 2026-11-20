By Jarek Rutz ( November 20, 2026, 2:16 PM EST) -- Vizio Inc. executives and former directors urged the Delaware Chancery Court on Friday to dismiss a stockholder challenge to the smart TV maker's $2.3 billion sale to Walmart Inc., saying founder William Wang's continued employment and Walmart stock awards did not give him an incentive to accept a lower sale price....
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