By Theresa Schliep ( November 19, 2026, 8:34 PM EST) -- Before her appointment to the Northern District of California, U.S. Magistrate Judge Susan van Keulen was advocating for a client in a protracted multimillion-dollar semiconductor patent dispute where she showed herself to be a "principled and trustworthy" attorney, according to Munger Tolles & Olson LLP partner Carolyn Hoecker....
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