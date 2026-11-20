By James Boyle ( November 20, 2026, 3:59 PM EST) -- Gov. Josh Shapiro is reshuffling his legal team ahead of his second term, announcing that Jennifer Selber will step down as the commonwealth's general counsel next month after nearly four years in the role and that longtime Shapiro adviser Michael Fischer will succeed her....
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