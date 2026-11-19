By Craig Clough ( November 19, 2026, 10:53 PM EST) -- A New York federal judge on Thursday sent the state's suit accusing Kalshi of running an unlicensed sports betting operation back to state court, ruling that the alleged violation of the federal Wire Act did not raise a federal question substantial enough to establish jurisdiction....
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