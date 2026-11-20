Judge Says NM High Court Can't Dodge DOJ Law License Suit
By Tom Lotshaw ( November 20, 2026, 2:51 PM EST) -- A New Mexico federal judge said the New Mexico Supreme Court and Board of Bar Examiners must face a Trump administration lawsuit accusing them of violating statutory protections for service members and spouses by refusing to recognize out-of-state law licenses....
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