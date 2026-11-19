Judge Rebukes USDA Chief's Christian Emails As 'Coercion'
By Bonnie Eslinger ( November 19, 2026, 11:01 PM EST) -- A California federal judge Thursday said U.S. Department of Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins appears to "exploit her position of authority" to convey religious messages to employees that amount to "coercion" and said the agency head must follow the religious expression guidelines she herself established for the workplace....
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