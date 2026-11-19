Freshfields, Latham Steer Intuit's $3.68B Sale Of Mailchimp
By Dorothy Atkins ( November 19, 2026, 10:01 PM EST) -- Milan-based Italian technology conglomerate Bending Spoons SpA said Thursday that it has agreed to acquire the email marketing automation platform Mailchimp from TurboTax distributor Intuit Inc. in a $3.68 billion cash-and-stock deal guided by Freshfields US LLP and Latham & Watkins LLP....
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