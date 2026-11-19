By Ben Adlin ( November 19, 2026, 10:52 PM EST) -- International Paper Co. would pay $1.3 million to resolve a proposed class action brought by a Washington forklift driver who accused the company of failing to ensure workers took legally mandated meal and rest breaks, according to the employee's motion Thursday seeking preliminary court approval of the deal....
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