Goldberg Segalla Adds Ex-Hedge Fund GC In Manhattan
By Andrea Keckley ( November 20, 2026, 11:17 AM EST) -- National civil litigation firm Goldberg Segalla LLP announced that its management and professional liability team has welcomed the former general counsel of hedge fund BCK Capital Management LP....
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