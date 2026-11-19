By Spencer Brewer ( November 19, 2026, 11:47 PM EST) -- Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton Thursday announced a settlement that he claimed would keep up concertina wire on the southern border for three decades, saying that under the agreement, federal officers could not interfere with wire not on federal land....
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