By Julie Manganis ( November 20, 2026, 8:59 PM EST) -- An elderly Massachusetts couple's failure to offer evidence that they would have done anything differently had they been advised to pull out of energy investments doomed their claims that JPMorgan Chase and a subadviser are liable for losing the couple's life savings, the First Circuit has said....
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