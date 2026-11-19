Calif. AG Subpoenas Nvidia Over Huang, China Chip Sharing
By Rae Ann Varona ( November 19, 2026, 11:28 PM EST) -- California Attorney General Rob Bonta on Thursday served an investigative subpoena to Nvidia to examine whether the chipmaker's advanced chips or confidential information reached China in light of founder and former CEO Jensen Huang's affair with an alleged Chinese spy....
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.