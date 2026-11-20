By Jamie Lennox ( November 20, 2026, 12:57 PM GMT) -- A London court said Friday that the U.K. is the correct venue for a copyright claim by two British record labels against rap duo $uicideboy$, and declined to move the case to the U.S. even though the musicians are based there....
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