By Elaine Briseño ( November 20, 2026, 7:01 PM EST) -- The Trump administration has told the U.S. Supreme Court that the Equal Access to Justice Act does not necessarily entitle immigrants who prevail in habeas actions to attorney fees, arguing the government has sovereign immunity....
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