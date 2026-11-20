By Elaine Briseño ( November 20, 2026, 12:32 PM EST) -- The Trump administration has filed a notice of appeal challenging an Alabama federal court's order certifying a class and barring immigration officials from entering construction sites without warrants and preemptively detaining workers without justification, including those who presented proof of lawful presence....
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