By Crystal Owens ( November 20, 2026, 6:18 PM EST) -- An Indigenous former community manager is suing The Colonial Williamsburg Foundation, alleging he was restricted from wearing tribal regalia and later terminated after he questioned the directive and why the nonprofit removed all Native Americans as administrators from an Indigenous-focused social media site....
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