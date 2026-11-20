By Katryna Perera ( November 20, 2026, 6:59 PM EST) -- A New York federal judge declined to dismiss a $60 million fraud suit brought by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission against Triterras Fintech founder Srinivas Koneru, saying Koneru's claim that the case should be tossed because it was filed during a government shutdown is a guise to relieve him of responsibility....
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