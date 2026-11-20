By Rae Ann Varona ( November 20, 2026, 9:07 PM EST) -- Avis Budget Group Inc., after nearly 13 years of litigation in New Jersey federal court, has agreed to pay up to $5 million to a certified class of Avis and Budget loyalty program members to resolve allegations that it charged customers for traffic fines without giving them a chance to contest them....
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