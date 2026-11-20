By Jack Rodgers ( November 20, 2026, 4:30 PM EST) -- Sidley Austin LLP has rehired two Palo Alto, California-based attorneys from Goodwin Procter LLP who work with biotechnology, medical device and other clients on startup financing, venture capital and private equity financing issues, the firm announced....
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