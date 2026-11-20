By Courtney Bublé ( November 20, 2026, 11:18 AM EST) -- The U.S. Department of Justice has moved to dismiss its lawsuit challenging the results of the U.S. Senate election in Alaska, two days after the race was called for Democrat Mary Peltola....
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