By Bonnie Eslinger ( November 20, 2026, 11:32 PM EST) -- U.S. fruit grower Driscoll's Inc. has filed federal trade secret misappropriation suits in Delaware and Texas against two rival berry growers, saying the farmers used knowledge of its proprietary varieties of blackberries and raspberries that was stolen by a former employer who worked at its test field in Mexico....
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