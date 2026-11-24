By John Williams, Abby Kaericher and Will Scott ( November 24, 2026, 5:59 PM EST) -- Sweeping Democratic victories in the 2026 midterm elections will give them control of both chambers of Congress when the 120th Congress convenes in January. But while the election will dramatically change the political landscape in Washington, it may do relatively little to change federal healthcare policy over the next two years....
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