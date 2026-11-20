By Carolyn Muyskens ( November 20, 2026, 3:23 PM EST) -- A Massachusetts federal judge said Friday he was having trouble understanding how 10 days is enough time for refugees to contest decisions to revoke their status, questioning a government lawyer about the U.S. Department of Homeland Security's decision to cut the response time....
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