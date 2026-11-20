Libya's State-Owned Oil Co. Defends Appeal In $30M Case
By Joyce Hanson ( November 20, 2026, 11:29 PM EST) -- The National Oil Corp. of Libya has defended its appeal of a D.C. district court's September decision refusing its bid for a protective order that would shield it from discovery as a Turkish construction company looks to collect an approximately $30 million arbitral award against Libya....
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