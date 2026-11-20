American Airlines Loses Appeal To Undo O'Hare Gate Change
By Celeste Bott ( November 20, 2026, 8:14 PM EST) -- An Illinois appellate court upheld a Cook County judge's ruling allowing Chicago to redistribute gates at O'Hare International Airport over American Airlines' objections, finding that blocking the gate shift from American to United would cause significant disruptions for travelers and airport operations that outweighed the potential harm to American's business....
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