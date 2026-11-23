Judge Pauses Cannabis Co.'s Suit Over Belgian Forum Clause
By Jonathan Capriel ( November 23, 2026, 9:07 PM EST) -- Owners of the PlugPlay cannabis vape brand will have to take their fraud lawsuit against a software company to Belgium courts, a Los Angeles judge ruled after rejecting arguments that a forum-selection provision was "buried" or that there'll be issues with litigating in the European country where cannabis remains largely illicit....
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.